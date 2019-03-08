Sunshine and Showers

Suspended sentence for Stanton man convicted of sex offences

PUBLISHED: 11:30 16 June 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 60-year-old Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a teenager with learning difficulties has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was Jonathan Guest, of Windmill Green, Stanton, who had denied two offences of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and four offences of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl with a mental disorder but was convicted by a jury after an earlier trial.

Sentencing him to a 24 jail sentence suspended for 24 months on Friday (June 14) Judge David Pugh said Guest had kissed the 12-year-old girl on the lips and squeezed one of her breasts over her clothing.

He said the 17-year-old victim had significant learning difficulties and Guest had touched her breasts over her bra and her genital area over her trousers.

Judge Pugh said Guest had significant learning difficulties of his own.

Guest was also ordered to do 250 hours unpaid work and ordered to take part in a sex offenders' treatment programme.

He was given a 15 day rehabilitation activity order and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for ten years.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
