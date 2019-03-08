Halesworth woman stabbed friend with sword in row over money

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk woman who stabbed a man in the arm with a sword has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Claire Dunne grabbed the weapon from a collection of war memorabilia on a shelf at her home and lunged at Glen Wing with it, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

The blade entered his left upper arm and travelled four to five inches under the skin.

Dunne called for an ambulance but was obstructive when paramedics arrived. She had later spat at two police officers, the court heard.

Mr Wing was taken to hospital and had internal and external stitches.

The court heard that Mr Wing and Dunne had been friends and he had been at her house when she accused him of stealing £100 from her.

Dunne, 43, of Constable Road, Halesworth, admitted unlawfully wounding Mr Wing in November and assaulting two police officers by spitting at them.

She was given a 21 month prison sentence suspended for two years, a curfew and a 50 day rehabilitation requirement.

On an earlier occasion the court heard Dunne suffered from a mental illness and had been in a highly charged emotional state in the police van after stabbing Mr Wing.