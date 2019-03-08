Nursery 'not doing enough to keep children safe', inspectors say

A nursery near Woodbridge has been warned it isn't doing enough to keep children safe.

However the Sutton Heath Childcare Centre said it has now rectified the concerns raised by education regulator Ofsted following an inspection on October 3.

The centre looks after both civilian and military families from the nearby bases.

Inspectors criticised the quality of education received by children attending the nursery as well as the leadership and management at the centre.

The centre had previously been rated as good at its last inspection in April 2016.

One of the biggest issues raised by the report was child safety.

"Leaders do not do enough to keep children safe," read the report.

"Leaders fail to safeguard children's welfare and are in breach of several requirements of the early years foundation stage and the Childcare Register."

Ofsted said that weaknesses in leadership and management meant that children's welfare was not assured at the centre.

It criticised staff recruitment procedures saying that the manager did "not thoroughly check the employment history and references for all staff to make sure there are no concerns about their suitability to work with children".

The quality of the teaching at the centre was also heavily criticised.

"Children do not receive a good-quality education that helps them to reach their full potential," said inspectors.

"Their learning needs are not adequately understood by staff."

Inspectors did report some positive feed back on the centre saying that children did enjoy their time there and that they were able to take part in a range of activities that reflect different cultural practices.

However, as a result of the inadequate rating Ofsted has issued a welfare requirements notice against the centre requiring immediate improvements to a number of areas including practice in regards to SEN pupils and staff knowledge on what to do if allegations are made against them.

A spokesman for the centre said: "We can confirm that following the Ofsted report into the Sutton Heath Child Care Centre, those issues raised of concern have now been rectified and the remaining administrative points are being addressed."