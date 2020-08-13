Breaking
Three fire engines tackle forest blaze
PUBLISHED: 07:26 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:26 13 August 2020
Archant
Firefighters from Ipswich and Woodbridge have been sent to a reported forest blaze in Sutton Heath.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the fire at 6.44am this morning.
A spokesman for the service said the fire is at Sutton Heath Estate and three engines and a water carrier have been sent to tackle the flames.
Engines have been sent from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Leiston and Princes Street.
Stay with us for more on this breaking news story
