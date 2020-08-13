E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three fire engines tackle forest blaze

PUBLISHED: 07:26 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:26 13 August 2020

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a reported forest fire in Sutton Heath Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Firefighters from Ipswich and Woodbridge have been sent to a reported forest blaze in Sutton Heath.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the fire at 6.44am this morning.

A spokesman for the service said the fire is at Sutton Heath Estate and three engines and a water carrier have been sent to tackle the flames.

Engines have been sent from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Leiston and Princes Street.

Stay with us for more on this breaking news story

