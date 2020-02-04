This beautiful riverside house near Sutton Hoo could be yours for £1.5million

The house has four bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS Archant

An idyllic, hidden-away house near the historic Sutton Hoo burial ground is listed for sale online - but would set prospective buyers back at least £1.5million.

The property, inlcuding the wildlife meadow, could be yours for £1.5million Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The property, inlcuding the wildlife meadow, could be yours for £1.5million Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The four-bedroom house, less than a mile away from Woodbridge, is set on more than ten acres of land, eight of which is wildlife meadow beside the River Deben.

Estate agent Jackson-Stops says the property will provide the buyer with a feeling of "escapism" from the hustle and bustle of busy town life.

The main house, known as Dairy Farm Cottage, contains three luxury bathrooms, a study and a bespoke kitchen leading into a dining room.

It has been refurbished in the last few years, leading to a very modern interior.

The price includes a jetty for a boat on the riverbank Picture: JACKSON-STOPS The price includes a jetty for a boat on the riverbank Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Opposite the main house is a triple garage, which contains a first-floor studio perfect for a gym or annexe.

An equipment barn and a secure store can also be found on the site.

Included in the sale is a riverside summer house pavilion and verandah on the meadow, with a mooring jetty on the bank for a boat on the river.

In total, the land has around 300m of riverbank frontage - with recently-raised seawalls protecting against the threat of flooding.

Sutton Hoo is a historic Anglo-Saxon burial site dating back tot the 6th century Picture: PAUL GEATER Sutton Hoo is a historic Anglo-Saxon burial site dating back tot the 6th century Picture: PAUL GEATER

The property can be found down a mile-long private woodland drive, close to a few other properties to the east of Woodbridge.

It is less than half a mile from the Sutton Hoo burial site, where a series of 6th century Anglo-Saxon artefacts were excavated.

Most of the artefacts can now be found at the British Museum in London, although replicas are on display at the site.

Scenes from the upcoming Netflix film The Dig - which is based on the discovery of a Saxon ship at Sutton Hoo - were filmed at nearby Shingle Street in September last year.

Jackson-Stops said the current owner of Dairy Farm Cottage will entertain offers for the property in excess of £1.5million.

Jonathan Penn, director at Jackson-Stops, said: "This house is a lifestyle opportunity to live in a tranquil, riverside location.

"The house itself was refurbished and rebuilt as recently as ten years ago.

"You're not on your own down there - it's tranquil and private, but you're not isolated.

"You've also got access to a lovely riverbank footpath.

"It's for an escapism lifestyle."