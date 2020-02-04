E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

This beautiful riverside house near Sutton Hoo could be yours for £1.5million

PUBLISHED: 19:01 04 February 2020

The house has four bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The house has four bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Archant

An idyllic, hidden-away house near the historic Sutton Hoo burial ground is listed for sale online - but would set prospective buyers back at least £1.5million.

The property, inlcuding the wildlife meadow, could be yours for £1.5million Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe property, inlcuding the wildlife meadow, could be yours for £1.5million Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

The four-bedroom house, less than a mile away from Woodbridge, is set on more than ten acres of land, eight of which is wildlife meadow beside the River Deben.

Estate agent Jackson-Stops says the property will provide the buyer with a feeling of "escapism" from the hustle and bustle of busy town life.

The main house, known as Dairy Farm Cottage, contains three luxury bathrooms, a study and a bespoke kitchen leading into a dining room.

It has been refurbished in the last few years, leading to a very modern interior.

The price includes a jetty for a boat on the riverbank Picture: JACKSON-STOPSThe price includes a jetty for a boat on the riverbank Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Opposite the main house is a triple garage, which contains a first-floor studio perfect for a gym or annexe.

An equipment barn and a secure store can also be found on the site.

Included in the sale is a riverside summer house pavilion and verandah on the meadow, with a mooring jetty on the bank for a boat on the river.

In total, the land has around 300m of riverbank frontage - with recently-raised seawalls protecting against the threat of flooding.

Sutton Hoo is a historic Anglo-Saxon burial site dating back tot the 6th century Picture: PAUL GEATERSutton Hoo is a historic Anglo-Saxon burial site dating back tot the 6th century Picture: PAUL GEATER

You may also want to watch:

The property can be found down a mile-long private woodland drive, close to a few other properties to the east of Woodbridge.

It is less than half a mile from the Sutton Hoo burial site, where a series of 6th century Anglo-Saxon artefacts were excavated.

Most of the artefacts can now be found at the British Museum in London, although replicas are on display at the site.

Scenes from the upcoming Netflix film The Dig - which is based on the discovery of a Saxon ship at Sutton Hoo - were filmed at nearby Shingle Street in September last year.

Jackson-Stops said the current owner of Dairy Farm Cottage will entertain offers for the property in excess of £1.5million.

Jonathan Penn, director at Jackson-Stops, said: "This house is a lifestyle opportunity to live in a tranquil, riverside location.

"The house itself was refurbished and rebuilt as recently as ten years ago.

"You're not on your own down there - it's tranquil and private, but you're not isolated.

"You've also got access to a lovely riverbank footpath.

"It's for an escapism lifestyle."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

New Italian restaurant run by TV presenter opening soon

The new Watson and Walpole restaurant will open in Framlingham in April 2020 Picture: Contributed

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Greater Anglia’s last diesel trains head west as new Stadlers complete takeover

A Greater Anglia train pulls out of Woodbridge station on the East Suffolk Line - these trains have now been sent to the East Midlands. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Get wine, gin, cheeseboards and Tiptree cakes at new Suffolk wine bar

A new wine bar has opened in Suffolk, the Cobblers wine bar is a stylish new addition to Hadleigh highstreet Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nineteen failings unveiled in review of controversial school transport policy

School transport in Suffolk has been a controversial issue. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Firefighters remove roof to tackle outbuilding blaze near chip shop

A photo showing the damage caused by the fire in Newmarket. Picture: MATT SADLER

This beautiful riverside house near Sutton Hoo could be yours for £1.5million

The house has four bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms Picture: JACKSON-STOPS

Details of plans for village retirement apartments revealed

The new retirement apartments are proposed for a car park site in Martlesham Heath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Campaigners and MPs look at new ways of easing Ipswich traffic

Traffic congestion on Colchester Road, Ipswich due to traffic light roadworks.
Drive 24