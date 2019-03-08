Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sutton Hoo unveils new £4 million transformation

PUBLISHED: 05:30 05 August 2019

Replica of the king's helmet in the revamped exhibition Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Replica of the king's helmet in the revamped exhibition Picture: PHIL MORLEY

07952 866252 / iinfo@phil-morley.co.uk

The National Trust has finally revealed its largest ever investment at the world famous Sutton Hoo royal burial ground - and the public will today be able to enjoy an improved visitor experience.

Basil Brown's tape measure Picture: PHIL MORLEYBasil Brown's tape measure Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Thanks to the £4 million renovation of the historic site, visitors be more intimately connected with the story of one of the most significant archaeological finds in British history.

Since the discovery of the ship burial in 1939, the story has unfolded with every dig made but unfortunately was overlooked at the time due to the impending conflict of the Second World War.

Now archaeologists and historians, alongside Mike Hopwood, visitor experience project manager, Ian Barnes the National Trust head of archaeology and Nick Collinson the general manager of Sutton Hoo, want the story of King Raedwald's final resting place in East Anglia to finally be heard and given the attention it deserves.

Tens of thousands of people visit the site alongside the River Deben every year and the trust is hoping that the renovations will inspire even more interest in the fascinating tale of royal sophistication, privilege and status.

Replica of Anglo-Saxon drinking horn Picture: PHIL MORLEYReplica of Anglo-Saxon drinking horn Picture: PHIL MORLEY

The exhibition hall showcasing the legendary tale and Tranmer House, the former home of Mrs Edith Pretty, who discovered the find, has been completely overhauled.

With an interactive exhibition which includes a miniature cinema telling the tale of the discovery, and an array of replica artefacts including glittering jewels, swords and shields and of course the infamous helmet which has become the emblem of the Sutton Hoo unearthing.

The revitalisation of Sutton Hoo continues with the creation of a new walking route tracing the path the burial ship would have taken from arriving on the River Deben to being hauled up on to the heathland for the entombment of the 7th century ruler with his vessel, not far from his palace at Rendlesham.

Laura Howarth, archaeology and engagement manager at Sutton Hoo said: "It is impossible to overstate the level of excitement that surrounded the discovery of the king's ship burial in 1939.

Sutton Hoo unveils its huge development project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSutton Hoo unveils its huge development project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The significance of the Anglo-Saxons at Sutton Hoo continues to resonate today through our language, law, culture and connections to the landscape.

"We wanted to create an experience which really does justice to this incredibly important heritage site and we hope our transformation will fire the imaginations of our visitors and help them to feel a part of this story."

John Orna-Ornstein, national trust director of culture and engagement commented: "I am delighted that the experience of visiting Sutton Hoo, one of the oldest historic sites in this country, has been transformed to offer ways for visitors to connect more deeply with its history and significance."

With a £1.8million injection of funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and support from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership as well as the generosity of many National Trust members and donors, the trust have been able to modernise the way people can relate to the history of the region.

A new sculpture of the burial ship at Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA new sculpture of the burial ship at Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Orna-Ornstein said: "We are hugely grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the many trust members and supporters who have helped make this possible.

Whether you have a deep interest in archaeology, love exploring local history, are visiting a heritage site for the first time or simply enjoy discovering the significance of the landscape around you, we hope Sutton Hoo will inspire people of all ages with its astonishing story."

Visitor experience project manager Mike Hopwood added: "We've set out to build what is already one of Suffolk's premiere visitor attractions so it's really important to the region to get this right, from a tourist point of view and from a historical point of view.

"This place deserves more applause.

The replica helmet in the new exhibition at Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe replica helmet in the new exhibition at Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"It's a really important place and as Ian said earlier, if it hadn't been for the Second World War it would have got more recognition but it happened on the eve of something a little more important. So it's our job to lift it."

Sutton Hoo will open its doors today, Monday August 5, to showcase its new additions. The final piece in the project will be the viewing tower due for completion later in the summer holidays.

Inside the revamped Sutton Hoo exhibition hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNInside the revamped Sutton Hoo exhibition hall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ali Girling, Nick Collinson and Mike Hopwood on the burial mounds of Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAli Girling, Nick Collinson and Mike Hopwood on the burial mounds of Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New paths have been created for visitors at Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNew paths have been created for visitors at Sutton Hoo Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How the new viewing tower at Sutton Hoo will look Picture: NISSEN RICHARDS STUDIOSHow the new viewing tower at Sutton Hoo will look Picture: NISSEN RICHARDS STUDIOS

Work taking place on the excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1939 Picture: TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUMWork taking place on the excavation of Sutton Hoo in 1939 Picture: TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM

Basil Brown Picture: TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUMBasil Brown Picture: TRUSTEES OF THE BRITISH MUSEUM

Mrs Edith Pretty, the owner of Sutton Hoo estate, standing on the veranda of Tranmer House Picture: NATIONAL TRUSTMrs Edith Pretty, the owner of Sutton Hoo estate, standing on the veranda of Tranmer House Picture: NATIONAL TRUST

You may also want to watch:

Sunset over the mound at Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/ROBIN PATTINSONSunset over the mound at Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/ROBIN PATTINSON

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Verdict: Lambert’s transfer frustrations are nothing new but a winning start is just the tonic

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Verdict: Lambert’s transfer frustrations are nothing new but a winning start is just the tonic

Paul Lambert gives James Norwood a hug at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

North Stander: ‘I would love to be a fly on the wall during a meeting between Lambert and Evans’

Marcus Evans was in the stands at Burton Albion. Picture PAGEPIX

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Sutton Hoo unveils new £4 million transformation

Replica of the king's helmet in the revamped exhibition Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Rural crime insurance claims cost Suffolk and Essex £3.5m

The cost of rural crime decreased in Suffolk last year, according to NFU Mutual Picture: JAMES BASS

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

King’s Lynn v Ipswich Witches... Big meeting preview

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins calls his riders together for a team talk ahead of the Belle Vue meeting. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Sometimes I cry’: Ipswich foodbank founder on pain of seeing town’s poverty amid toughest ever summer

Maureen Reynel, Founder and chief executive of FIND (Families in Need) Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists