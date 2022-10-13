Riddlequest is a game for the whole family, - Credit: O&R Photography/National Trust

A new Escape Game will give visitors a fresh way to experience the National Trust's Sutton Hoo exhibitions this autumn.

Riddlequest has been designed to appeal to adults and children - and will give participants the chance to take on the challenge of returning an article to a fictional Anglo-Saxon King.

Riddlequest is a new game based on Medieval riddles. - Credit: National Trust

The game uses translations of real early medieval riddles, mixed with other visual puzzles and was developed with Megan Cavell and Jennifer Neville, experts on early medieval riddles from the University of Birmingham and Royal Holloway, University of London.

They have translated riddles in Old English and Latin from across the early medieval period, including some that were written shortly after the time of the Great Ship Burial at Sutton Hoo. These riddles form the centre piece of the exciting new escape game.

The game starts at Tranmer House at Sutton Hoo - Credit: Paul Geater

Josh Ward, senior visitor experience officer, Sutton Hoo, said: "We are incredibly excited to add Riddlequest to our events programme at Sutton Hoo.

"This is the first time we have ever hosted an escape game, and it’s a brilliantly fun way of connecting with history and of course the site itself. The Sutton Hoo team completed it in just under 45 minutes, so that’s the time to beat!"

National Trust staff try the new Riddlequest game. - Credit: O&R Photography/National Trust

Riddlequest takes place across the Sutton Hoo site, starting in Tranmer House and finishing in the High Hall exhibition. The game can be played by groups of up to eight people and has a time limit of one hour.

It will be running on Friday and Saturday evening from October 2022 to February 2023. Tickets are priced at £15 for adults and £6 for children (under 16) and can be booked through the Sutton Hoo website or by calling the National Trust Box Office on 0344 249 1895.



