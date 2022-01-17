Suffolk coastline to feature on BBC Winterwatch
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A Suffolk heritage site will feature in a popular BBC Two nature programme later this week.
Crews from the BBC programme Winterwatch were at Bawdsey Hall last week to film for the new series that airs tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18.
Presenter Michaela Strachan said in a tweet: "It's that time of year, BBC Winterwatch starts on Tuesday.
"So on Thursday night I went to Bawdsey Hall to film.
"What an amazing place for photography.
"Saw heron, muntjac, tawny owl, rat and something unbelievably exciting and elusive, but you'll have to wait for Winterwatch for that."
Norfolk will also feature in the programme with Ms Strachan and fellow presenter Chris Packham visiting Wild Ken Hill near King's Lynn for the new series.
The series will also relaunch its Winter Watchlist of species to look out for during the winter period with some easy to spot and others far more tricky.
Most Read
- 1 A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries
- 2 Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice before
- 3 How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?
- 4 Town closing in on permanent deal for keeper Walton
- 5 Anger as second homeowners set to receive £191million in Covid grants
- 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: League One trio eye Preston defender
- 7 PM ‘dropped a clanger’ with garden bash apology, legal expert suggests
- 8 Two Magpies Bakery set to open in Woodbridge after rapid revamp of store
- 9 Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates
- 10 Motorist angry over £100 'fine' at Ipswich car park
It will feature a wide range of creatures that live in a wide range of habitats from rural to urban locations.