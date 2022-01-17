News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk coastline to feature on BBC Winterwatch

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:41 PM January 17, 2022
BBC Springwatch presented Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at RSPB Minsmere. Picture: SARAH LUCY

BBC Winterwatch will feature parts of Suffolk in the new series which starts tomorrow - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk heritage site will feature in a popular BBC Two nature programme later this week.

Crews from the BBC programme Winterwatch were at Bawdsey Hall last week to film for the new series that airs tomorrow, Tuesday, January 18. 

Presenter Michaela Strachan said in a tweet: "It's that time of year, BBC Winterwatch starts on Tuesday. 

"So on Thursday night I went to Bawdsey Hall to film. 

"What an amazing place for photography. 

"Saw heron, muntjac, tawny owl, rat and something unbelievably exciting and elusive, but you'll have to wait for Winterwatch for that."

Norfolk will also feature in the programme with Ms Strachan and fellow presenter Chris Packham visiting Wild Ken Hill near King's Lynn for the new series. 

The series will also relaunch its Winter Watchlist of species to look out for during the winter period with some easy to spot and others far more tricky.

It will feature a wide range of creatures that live in a wide range of habitats from rural to urban locations.


Suffolk

