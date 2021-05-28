News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suzanne goes 'above and beyond' as she celebrates landmark anniversary

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:01 PM May 28, 2021    Updated: 3:09 PM May 28, 2021
Suzanne  Cook celebrated 35 years of service at MHA The Martins

A Bury St Edmunds care home worker has celebrated working more than three decades at MHA The Martins where she has supported residents live with dementia. 

Suzanne Cook, marked her 35 years of service celebrating with staff and residents, where received gifts and well wishes as well as being presented with a certificate of recognition from MHA for her unfaltering dedication to her role. 

She first joined the care home back in 1986 on a training placement and has worked as a domestic throughout the home ever since, and has gained NVQ qualifications in cleaning along the way. 

The 52-year-old has been married to her husband Robert for 15 years, and when she is not working at the care home she loves country walks with her dog Motsi and spending time at the family caravan in Norfolk. 

Suzanne Cook received gifts from both staff and residents at MHA The Martins, in Bury St Edmunds 

Mrs Cook, said: "The pandemic has been tough for many of us, but I’m so lucky to have such fantastic friends, family and colleagues.

"We have all helped each other get through these difficult times.

“The thing I love most about my job is working with dementia residents, to make their lives just that little bit better – helping them to feel safe and making them laugh and smile. It’s priceless."

Home manager Liz Fleming added: “During her time with us, Suzanne has always gone above and beyond her duties, such as helping to serve breakfast on the dementia unit and building relationships with the residents.

"From everyone here at MHA The Martins – thank you Suzanne for everything you do.”


