Two cut free from cars in crossroads crash near Newmarket

The collision involved two cars and took place near the crossroad between Swaffham Heath Road and the A1303 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Two people had to be cut from cars after two Peugeots collided on the A1303 near Newmarket.

Emergency services worked together this evening to free two people from their vehicles following a collision near Newmarket @SuffolkFire @cambsfrs @SuffolkPolice @EastEnglandAmb @EastAngliAirAmb pic.twitter.com/yoNJzR5Mbr — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) February 12, 2019

Around 7pm on February 12, two fire crews, paramedics, officers from Cambridgshire Police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended the scene of a collision at the crossroads of the A1303 and Swaffham Heath Road.

Two cars, a Peugot 107 and a 307, had collided, leaving two people trapped in their vehicles.

The roof of one car was cut away by firefighters to free those trapped and they were assessed by paramedics at the scene, believed to have minor injuries.

A police spokesman said that both cars will be scrapped and a recovery vehicle will remove them from the scene of the crash.

Traffic was temporarily diverted by police officers while the road was cleared of debris.