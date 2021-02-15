Published: 7:53 AM February 15, 2021 Updated: 8:25 AM February 15, 2021

Firefighters used a sled to rescue a swan which had become trapped in a frozen lake in Colchester.

The crew from Colchester was called to reports that a swan was stuck near Woodcock Close shortly after 11am on Sunday morning.

The swan had been trapped in the frozen lake at Salary Brook Local Nature Reserve for several hours, and was weak and unable to move.

Using a water rescue path and a sled, firefighters ventured across the lake alongside a team from the RSPCA to rescue the swan and bring it back to safety.

The swan was left in the care of the RSPCA.

