Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Poll

Should we feed swans bread? What do experts from the region say?

PUBLISHED: 12:53 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:59 21 November 2018

Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Queen’s Swan Marker says the trend towards not feeding swans bread has led to report of underweight birds.

Swans at Thorpeness Mere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSwans at Thorpeness Mere. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

To feed or not to feed swans bread? That is the debate that has garnered numerous headlines in recent days.

The issue has been brought to the fore after the The Queen’s Swan Marker, David Barber, waded into the controversy, saying he believes a campaign earlier this year called ‘Ban The Bread’, which sought to deter members of the public feeding waterfowl bread and to encourage them to use alternatives, such as sweetcorn, lettuce and rice, has led to birds being underfed.

“While bread may not be the best dietary option for swans compared to their natural food such as river weed, it has become a very important source of energy for them, supplementing their natural diet and helping them to survive the cold winter months when vegetation is very scarce,” said Mr Barber, whose comments were posted on the website of the Swan Sanctuary charity.

He added: “The ‘Ban the Bread’ campaign is already having a deleterious impact upon the swan population; I am receiving reports of underweight cygnets and adult birds, and a number of swans from large flocks have begun to wander into roads in search of food.”

But a spokesman at the Eastern office of the RSPB, warned that “excessive feeding of foods with low-nutritional value, such as white bread, can lead to vitamin deficiencies and ultimately have adverse effects on the birds.”

“We recommend instead feeding them grains, such as wheat, and vegetable matter, especially lettuce and potatoes, which have a higher nutritional value.”

At Mistley in Essex, a community famous for its swans which gather on the greensward by the River Stour, founder of the Swan Watch charity, Alex Smith believes some bread for the swans in winter can be “beneficial” and the difference between survival and starvation.

She said: “I don’t have a problem with people feeding some bread in the winter but we wouldn’t feed them only bread. We buy in grain, which is the best thing and feed them once a day.”

Swans on a snowy Sudbury Common LandsSwans on a snowy Sudbury Common Lands

Over in at Thorpness Mere, east Suffolk, where over 100 swans are known to gather in the summer, Ben Tibbenham at the Thorpeness shop and tearooms says they sell bags of barley to feed to the swans.

“They love it - if they see someone with a bag they will swarm all around them,” he said.

“But we also have many young families who come here and feed the swans with bread - people have been feeding them for years.”

In the west of the county, Sudbury’s Common Lands are home to a large herd of mute swans who are looked over in part by the town’s Swan Watch charity.

Mistley Parish Cllr Ian Tucker, Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty's Cathy Smith and Swan Watch's Alex Smith surrounded by swans in Mistley.Mistley Parish Cllr Ian Tucker, Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty's Cathy Smith and Swan Watch's Alex Smith surrounded by swans in Mistley.

Member Gregory Bishop said: “Feeding the swans white bread isn’t good for them in quantity as it makes them bloated. If you are going to feed bread - the better the bread, the better it is for the swans, so bread with nuts and seeds on it is preferable. Ideally, you should feed them chopped up romaine lettuce, sweetcorn, frozen peas and chopped up potatoes.

“It’s also important to put the food on the river not on land. Swans have a neck a foot and half long and like to forage for food and take it from the bottom of the river.

He added; “For swans, bread is comfort food - when it is freezing and nature isn’t providing enough food, bread keeps them warm and provides energy.”

Calls for speed reduction measures at accident black spot

20 minutes ago Russell Cook
Head on crash in Eriswell in October. Picture: RUSS ELLISON

A family living on the side of a rural road in West Suffolk is calling for action to be taken to help reduce the number of accidents close to their home.

Poll Should we feed swans bread? What do experts from the region say?

27 minutes ago Ross Bentley
Swans feeding in Ipswich Dock

Queen’s Swan Marker says the trend towards not feeding swans bread has led to report of underweight birds.

Poll ‘Must have fancy little knickers’ – Is this Marks and Spencer window display in Ipswich sexist?

54 minutes ago Jessica Hill
The window display at Marks and Spencer's Ipswich store, showing the 'must have fancy little knickers' strapline. Picture: Jessica Hill

Marks & Spencer has been criticised for a “grotesque” and “vomit-inducing” Christmas window display advertising women’s “fancy little knickers” alongside men’s suits.

Pub to host ‘pawsome’ party after winning dog-friendly award

12:18 Megan Aldous
The Dog pub in Grundisburgh has won the most dog friendly pub in the east of England. Pub landlords Charles and Eillir and Charles Rogers with their dogs Missy and Raja. Byline: SONYA DUNCAN

A pub in Suffolk is hosting a party for four-legged friends to celebrate winning a national award.

Cold spell to continue with freezing temperatures overnight

11:57 Will Jefford
Frosty mornring walk in Shrubland park. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

Wintry weather is set to continue in Suffolk as sub-zero temperatures are set to leave freezing conditions for residents overnight.

Man robbed at gunpoint in Essex park

11:50 Will Jefford
Essex Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A gunpoint robbery near a leisure centre has sparked fears about community safety.

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offence

11:15 Will Jefford
Martlesham Police arrested a man at around midnight. Picture: MARTLESHAM POLICE

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an immigration offence in Ipswich.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24