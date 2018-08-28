Partly Cloudy

Free gin and tonic in exchange for cake at Ipswich pub

PUBLISHED: 09:01 13 November 2018

The Man on the Moon pub in Ipswich will be giving out free glasses of G&T in exchange for cake this week. Picture: GREENE KING

The Man on the Moon pub in Ipswich will be giving out free glasses of G&T in exchange for cake this week. Picture: GREENE KING

Unusual gin flavours such as Victoria sponge, blueberry muffin, and rhubarb and custard crumble are being launched in a local pub. Find out how you can get a free glass here.

The Man on the Moon pub in Ipswich will be giving out free glasses of G&T in exchange for cake this week. Picture: GREENE KING

Gin lovers can enjoy a free glass of dessert-inspired gin this week if they bring a slice of cake to the Man on The Moon pub in Ipswich.

The Greene King pub, located on Palmcroft Road, is running the quirky offer to mark the launch of the new Mrs Cuthbert’s gin range on Wednesday, November 14.

To redeem the free beverage sweet-toothed guests will need to come to the bar with a slice of cake for a Mrs Cuthbert’s Victoria Sponge Cake gin liqueur and tonic.

Any guests wanting to try another flavour can bring in a muffin, a crumble or a pavlova instead, in exchange for the corresponding flavoured gin and tonic.

Jamie Tournay- Godfrey, general manager at the Man On The Moon, said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic.

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours that make a refreshing alternative to traditional gin and tonic – we’re sure our guests will love them.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in for a mid-week treat they don’t have to pay for – it really is the icing on the cake!”

Please note it is only one drink per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one as the offer is only available while stocks last.

New ‘There’s no justice’ – Police reveal outcome of patient deaths probe

08:24 Emily Townsend
Melanie Leahy with son Matt Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Police will take no further action following a major investigation into up to 25 deaths at an Essex mental health trust, families have been informed.

ATM stolen in Witham ram raid

19 minutes ago Michael Steward
An ATM was stolen following a ram raid in Witham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A cash machine was stolen by ram raiders following another incident in Essex this morning.

Millwall fan arrested on A14 on suspicion of speeding and drug driving after Norwich thriller

42 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A Millwall supporter was stopped by police on his way home from his side’s crushing injury time defeat to Norwich City – and then arrested on suspicion of road offences.

1,200 homes and businesses left without gas after pipe damaged

54 minutes ago Simon Parkin
Households and businesses in Eye could be without gas for days after damage to a pipe. Picture: Cadet

Hundreds of households are been left without gas after a pipe was damaged during work with people being warned they may not be reconnected for days.

Size isn’t everything! Town’s ‘small’ Christmas tree divides opinion

08:17 Suzanne Day
Has the Angel Hill Christmas tree shrunk? Picture: CHRISTINE DAY

It is sometimes said that bigger is better - but despite some disquiet over the size of one Suffolk town’s Christmas tree this year, others say it is quality rather than quantity which really matters.

Firefighters save injured swan which was stranded on island

07:36 Michael Steward
Firefighters rescued a swan off Quay Street in Manningtree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Essex firefighters rescued a badly injured swan which had found itself on a muddy island around 50 metres from shore in Manningtree.

Fight against drug gangs hindered by austerity, campaigners claim

07:25 Andrew Papworth
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

The battle against Suffolk drug gangs is being hindered by a lack of resource, it has been claimed - after a round of government funding left the county short-changed.

Updated Huge tailbacks after lorry crash on A14 roundabout

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Old dogs, new tricks - how Lambert’s changes have brought improvement on the pitch

Paul Lambert has made a few changes to Ipswich Town's approach since his arrival.

Two families in a Suffolk village unite to bring their dilapidated local pub back to life

Manager of the Brewers pub, Jake Bennett-Day, and the head chef, Dan Russell, with the two families from the village who have bought the pub – James Austin and his wife, Zos Austin on the left and Martin and Sheona Fraser on the right.

Historian Dan Snow reveals he ‘almost died’ in the River Deben

Dan Snow signed copies of his new book On This Day in History Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Toy bargains before Black Friday - sales from Argos, Smyths and The Entertainer

Lego City Capital Construction Set is in the toy sale at Argos. Picture: ARGOS

1.200 homes and businesses in Eye without gas after pipe is damaged

Homes and businesses in Eye are without gas Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

MyDate24 MyPhotos24