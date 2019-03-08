E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How many Elmer stickers are you missing?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 August 2019

Exchanging stickers at an Elmer swap shop event Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

Exchanging stickers at an Elmer swap shop event Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

East of England Co-op

Are the youngsters in your family eagerly looking for swaps to complete their Elmer's Big Parade sticker collection?

Swapping stickers at a previous Elmer's Big Parade swap shop Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OPSwapping stickers at a previous Elmer's Big Parade swap shop Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

If so, the good news is that another swap shop event is being held at the East of England Co-op store in Combs Ford, Stowmarket on Monday, September 2,

The fun drop-in event will run from 12 noon to 3pm, and will give children a chance to exchange stickers with other fans of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant who have been busy following the trail around Ipswich over the summer.

Meanwhile, the next batch of in-demand Elmer stickers is due to arrive in stores soon. The sticker books have been so successful that 150,000 packs of new stickers have been ordered from Italy.

You may also want to watch:

Stickers are due to arrive in East of England Co-op stores and at Elmer HQ, Ipswich Tourist Information and St Elizabeth Hospice shops in the next few days.

More than half a million Elmer stickers have been bought or redeemed free with the East Anglian Daily Times and Evening Star.

Ian Condron, Circulation Manager for Archant Suffolk, described the success of the stickers as "overwhelming".

With more stickers winging their way into shops soon, he added: "Please keep your tokens and don't panic!"

Vouchers for free packs of Elmer stickers are printed in the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star every day.

READ MORE - What do you think of the Elmer trail?

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Child taken to hospital after collision with car

Police cordoned off the scene of the accident in Gun Cotton Way, Stowmarket Picture: Mark Langford

Look back on FOUR incredible nights of Ed Sheeran gigs in Ipswich

Ed Sheeran on stage at Chantry Park Picture: ARCHANT

Sun shines down on Suffolk as Sheeran says goodbye at final Divide gig

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk homecoming has completed his Divide tour Picture: Zakary Walters

Collision leaves lamppost on ground and car on its roof

A car ended up on its roof this morning Picture: LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Restaurant review, The Northgate, Bury St Edmunds: “I was lukewarm about this place when it opened, but it’s on fire now!”

Beef tartare with a twist

Ex-partner denies he was jealous after assaulting man who answered the door at former girlfriend’s house

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

DIY dinner on the menu at renowned Suffolk restaurant

Cook your own steak, burgers and more at The Bildeston Crown Picture: Archant

How Suffolk ‘soldiers’ helped bring lost Dad’s Army shows back to life

The Khaki Chums ready for action during the filming of the lost Dad's Army episodes. Picture: KHAKI DEVIL

New Colchester festival celebrates Essex folklore and provides a cultural focus for the county

Colchester is hosting 'A Festival of Colchester' exploring our East Anglian heritage Photo: Mark Bullimore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists