How many Elmer stickers are you missing?

Exchanging stickers at an Elmer swap shop event Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP East of England Co-op

Are the youngsters in your family eagerly looking for swaps to complete their Elmer's Big Parade sticker collection?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swapping stickers at a previous Elmer's Big Parade swap shop Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP Swapping stickers at a previous Elmer's Big Parade swap shop Picture: EAST OF ENGLAND CO-OP

If so, the good news is that another swap shop event is being held at the East of England Co-op store in Combs Ford, Stowmarket on Monday, September 2,

The fun drop-in event will run from 12 noon to 3pm, and will give children a chance to exchange stickers with other fans of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant who have been busy following the trail around Ipswich over the summer.

Meanwhile, the next batch of in-demand Elmer stickers is due to arrive in stores soon. The sticker books have been so successful that 150,000 packs of new stickers have been ordered from Italy.

You may also want to watch:

Stickers are due to arrive in East of England Co-op stores and at Elmer HQ, Ipswich Tourist Information and St Elizabeth Hospice shops in the next few days.

More than half a million Elmer stickers have been bought or redeemed free with the East Anglian Daily Times and Evening Star.

Ian Condron, Circulation Manager for Archant Suffolk, described the success of the stickers as "overwhelming".

With more stickers winging their way into shops soon, he added: "Please keep your tokens and don't panic!"

Vouchers for free packs of Elmer stickers are printed in the East Anglian Daily Times and the Ipswich Star every day.

READ MORE - What do you think of the Elmer trail?