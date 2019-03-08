Partly Cloudy

WATCH swarm of bees descend on Colchester estate

PUBLISHED: 12:13 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:17 20 May 2019

The swarm of bees in Colchester Picture: RHIANN JOHNSON

Archant

A swarm of bees descended on a housing estate in Colchester yesterday - with one resident catching the army of insects on camera.

Rhiann Johnson, who captured the honey bee footage in the Highwoods area of the town around 1.45pm on Sunday, said she had never seen anything like it before.

"I don't have a clue where they come from, I just looked out of my window and saw them," she said.

"It was like nothing I've ever seen before. My whole street was covered in honey bees, the buzzing from them was very loud too."

Swarming is the process by which a new honey bee colony is formed when the queen bee leaves the colony with a large group of worker bees.

Morag Chase, secretary of the Colchester Beekeepers Association, said: "It may have been a wild colony from high up in a tree trunk or could have been lost from a beekeepers hive.

"But there are lots of wild colonies living in all sorts of places."

Mrs Chase added that people can contact the Colchester Beekeepers Association to report swarms by visiting www.colchesterbeekeepers.org.uk

Ipswich Town announce 'retained list' – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he's mixing with Hollywood's finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen's Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

First 'Ipswich in 60' trains to be launched by Greater Anglia

The first fast trains will be hauled by existing Intercity stock. Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist remains in serious condition after crash

Police were called to the B1077 near Debenham to reports of a serious crash Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jaguars, Range Rovers and BMW X5s driven by ambulance staff on the NHS

A Jaguar XF is named on a list of cars leased by East of England Ambulance Service staff Picture: JAGUAR

Former headmaster from Colchester jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

I like greetings cards, glasses and hairy James Bonds.

This is the hat that didn't get worn at my son's wedding in 2011. Picture: JH

Many bee species extinct or under threat in east of England, report says

Bumblebee collecting necture from a buddleia Picture: Philip Jones
