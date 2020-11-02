E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vandals spray swastika onto children’s play area

PUBLISHED: 13:24 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 02 November 2020

A swastika was sprayed onto a play area in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: HILLARY DAVIS

A swastika was sprayed onto a play area in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: HILLARY DAVIS

A racist swastika symbol has been sprayed on the side of a children’s play area in Bury St Edmunds - to the shock of neighbours.

The black spray paint was put onto the play area in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: HILLARY DAVISThe black spray paint was put onto the play area in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: HILLARY DAVIS

The symbols were first noticed earlier today by a parent who was passing by the play park, which is next to West Suffolk College.

As well as the swastika symbol, offensive words were sprayed onto equipment along with the word “drill”.

The concerned resident called West Suffolk Council, which confirmed that cleaning staff would be removing the graffiti.

One nearby resident said: “It’s absolutely awful. I feel offended it’s in the town I live in.”

The word Drill was also spray painted onto the play area in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: HILLARY DAVISThe word Drill was also spray painted onto the play area in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: HILLARY DAVIS

