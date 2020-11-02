Vandals spray swastika onto children’s play area
PUBLISHED: 13:24 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:24 02 November 2020
A racist swastika symbol has been sprayed on the side of a children’s play area in Bury St Edmunds - to the shock of neighbours.
The symbols were first noticed earlier today by a parent who was passing by the play park, which is next to West Suffolk College.
As well as the swastika symbol, offensive words were sprayed onto equipment along with the word “drill”.
The concerned resident called West Suffolk Council, which confirmed that cleaning staff would be removing the graffiti.
One nearby resident said: “It’s absolutely awful. I feel offended it’s in the town I live in.”
