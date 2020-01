Breaking

Road closed as fire service called to crash

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a single-vehicle road collision near Saxmundham.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the road through Sweffling at about 2.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary said the crash involved a single vehicle.

The road has been closed between Mill Road and the B1119.