Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man in his 80s has died following a single-vehicle collision on a road near Saxmundham.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the road through Sweffling at about 2.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary said the crash involved a single vehicle.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the crash involved a Ford Fiesta Finesse.

A spokesman said no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash has yet to be confirmed.

Police said it would be for the coroner to determine how the collision happened.

The road was closed between Mill Road and the B1119.