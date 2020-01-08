E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

PUBLISHED: 19:15 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:15 08 January 2020

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in his 80s has died following a single-vehicle collision on a road near Saxmundham.

Police, firefighters and the ambulance service were called to the road through Sweffling at about 2.20pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk Constabulary said the crash involved a single vehicle.

The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the crash involved a Ford Fiesta Finesse.

A spokesman said no one else was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The cause of the crash has yet to be confirmed.

Police said it would be for the coroner to determine how the collision happened.

The road was closed between Mill Road and the B1119.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘He was like my best friend’ - father’s tribute to son who died in A14 crash

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

‘He was like my best friend’ - father’s tribute to son who died in A14 crash

Andrew Warne was a keen stock car racer Picture: FAMILY OF ANDREW WARNE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk banning order for suspected hare courser who led police on chase

Nelson Hedges, 32, was jailed for two months and handed a ten-year Criminal Behaviour Order, which incorporates restrictions for him in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Lane reopens after collision on A14 caused long delays on Orwell Bridge

A rolling road block on the A14 has caused long delays over the Orwell Bridge. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

A12 closed following four car crash near Martlesham

The crash happened at about 5.15pm Picture: ARCHANT

Man ‘feared for his life’ as robbers slashed face 18 times

Richard Phillips received 18 cuts to his face and neck in the armed robbery, which he says left him 'fearing for his life'. Picture: RICHARD PHILLIPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists