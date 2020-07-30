Crews tackle Swilland field fire

Firefighters were called to tackle a field fire in the village of Swilland, near Ipswich.

Three crews were called to the fire, near the Swilland water tower and the junction with the B1078, around 3.04pm and quickly extinguished it using hose reels.

Two crews were sent from Princes Street fire station in Ipswich and one from Woodbridge.

A stop was called on the fire at 3.36pm.

The cause is not believed by the fire service to be deliberate.