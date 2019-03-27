Overcast

Annual swimarathon raises money for 13 different charities

27 March, 2019 - 10:20
The Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds hosted the event at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF BURY ST EDMUNDS

The Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds hosted the event at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre Picture: ROTARY CLUB OF BURY ST EDMUNDS

Archant

Nearly 100 people took part in an annual swimarathon in Bury St Edmunds to raise money for various charities.

The Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds hosted the event at Abbeycroft Leisure Centre in the town, and 98 swimmers in 21 teams raised money for chosen charities on Sunday, March 17.

Money was raised for 13 different charities, including Riding for the Disabled, West Suffolk and Riverwalk Accessibility Pool, Bury Sea Cadets, The Samaritans, West Suffolk Deaf Association, Citizens Advice Bureau, and Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS).

Robert Davie, organiser, said: “All of the costs for running the event were covered by our two main event sponsors - Thomas Ridley Foodservice and Digicopy - which means that every penny that the teams raise goes straight to their charity.

“The day was inspirational with so many people involved, keeping active and enjoying swimming, whilst selflessly raising money for good causes.”

Ben Hall, SARS operational manager, said: “SARS was delighted to participate in this excellent event to help raise money for local charities.

“We were very grateful to the Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds for giving us this opportunity.

“Our swimmers managed to raise £300, which will go towards equipment and training costs for our volunteer medics who provide a specialist response to help treat critically ill or injured patients in and around Suffolk.”

Anyone interested in entering a team for the 2020 Rotary Club of Bury St Edmunds Swimarathon can email Robert Davie on rdavie593@btinternet.com

