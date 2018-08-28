Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Mercedes van stolen from Ipswich street

PUBLISHED: 22:02 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:02 26 November 2018

Police are appealing fro information about the stolen van. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are appealing fro information about the stolen van. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a van was stolen from a road in Ipswich.

The incident happened at some point overnight between Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23 in Morgan Road, where a silver Mercedes Sprinter was taken.

The vehicle was discovered at about 8.20am on the Sunday by police in Exning Road in Newmarket.

No obvious external damage was caused, except some damage to the ignition casing and some scuff damage to the rear nearside bumper.

Anyone who witnessed the theft of the vehicle or saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident should contact Mildenhall police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/67703/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

18:02 Will Jefford
Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, which has now fully reopened.

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

21:30 Adam Howlett
Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A Suffolk tractor driver who died after he was crushed by a piece of farm machinery had not followed safety guidelines, an inquest has heard.

Clacton man sentenced for child sex offences

20:53 Jake Foxford
Adrian Simcock, 33, of Wellesley Road in Clacton, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Clacton man was handed a 10-year sexual harm prevention order after engaging in sexually explicit conversations with what he believed to be a child under 16 years of age.

Melton ‘Cheese wedge’ homes refused

19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
A CGI view of the proposed homes as seem across the meadow from the riverside end of the site at Melton Hill. Picture: JTP ARCHITECTS

Controversial plans for 100 homes in Melton likened to “cheese wedges” by critics have been refused planning permission in the latest twist of the long-running saga.

Half of lonely adults fear no one would notice if something happened to them

19:30 Adam Howlett
Care worker Pat Fisher with John Raven from Woodbridge Picture: BRITISH RED CROSS

More than half of lonely adults in Suffolk and Norfolk fear no one would notice if something happened to them, a study has revealed.

Five miles of queues as A12 closed following crash between a car and a lorry

19:10 Will Jefford
The A12 at junction 28. Picture: GOOGLE

A lane is closed on the A12 northbound at junction 28 after a two car crash.

Video Going behind the scenes: Constable nudes on show with Rodin’s The Kiss at Ipswich

19:00 Andrew Clarke
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rodin’s erotic classic The Kiss is making a rare trip out of London and has taken up residence in Christchurch Mansion. It has been joined by early nudes by John Constable as well as work by Picasso and Michelangelo. Arts editor Andrew Clarke is overwhelmed by the exhibition

Most read

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

Updated Lorry collides with fire engine on A14

The A14 is experienceing delays of up to 30 minutes between junctions 49 and 50 Picture: GREGG BROWN

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Breaking News Second A14 collision creating mile-long tailbacks

Reports of the collision on the A14 near Stowmarket were made to police and fire servies around 11.20am. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jury set to be sworn in for Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder trial

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24