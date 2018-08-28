Mercedes van stolen from Ipswich street

Police are appealing fro information about the stolen van. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for information after a van was stolen from a road in Ipswich.

The incident happened at some point overnight between Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23 in Morgan Road, where a silver Mercedes Sprinter was taken.

The vehicle was discovered at about 8.20am on the Sunday by police in Exning Road in Newmarket.

No obvious external damage was caused, except some damage to the ignition casing and some scuff damage to the rear nearside bumper.

Anyone who witnessed the theft of the vehicle or saw any suspicious behaviour prior to the incident should contact Mildenhall police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/67703/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org