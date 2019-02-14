Sunny

Couple who met through Facebook singles group prove it's never too late to find love

14 February, 2019 - 05:30
Sylvia Plumb, 72, and Colin Cowley, 60, recently got married after finding each other on a dating website Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Suffolk singles Facebook group celebrate first wedding

A Suffolk couple have proved it is never too late to find love - after meeting each other on a Facebook singles group.

Colin Cowley, 60, and Sylvia Plumb, from Stowmarket, tied the knot at the town’s registry office on Monday, February 11, after meeting each other through the ‘Suffolk Singles’ page on Facebook.

It was an extra special day for Sylvia - who was also celebrating her 72nd birthday.

Sylvia said she joined the group in late 2017 looking to find some new friends after moving to Stowmarket from Essex.

She said: “I had met my husband through a dating agency and that worked out well so I thought it would give it a go just to find some friends.

“My husband passed away so I had been on my own for 10 years. “I wasn’t looking for a man, I just wanted to get some girl friends to talk to.”

Sylvia soon got chatting to Colin on social media, but said she needed a extra push to give him a chance.

“After chatting with him on messenger for two to three weeks we went out for lunch and the conversation flowed,” she said.

“After lunch we said goodbye and said I would be in touch.

“Then wicked me, a few days later I sent him a message saying I don’t want to see you any more.

“It was Diahann from the Facebook group who then asked me how the date went.

“She actually persuaded me to give Colin another chance.

“We started chatting again on messenger and met up again - and we haven’t looked back since.

“I just wish I was ten years younger.”

The group, which has around 370 members, was set up three years ago by Deena Murphy-Edwards, with Diahann joining soon after to help administrate.

Diahann was even invited to walk Sylvia down the aisle on Monday.

She said it was a proud moment to see the happy couple tie the knot.

“Apparently, them getting together was my fault,” she said.

“So she invited me to walk her down the aisle.

“It really shows that it is never too late to find love.

“In fact, we have three other couples who are now engaged through the group.

“It is really nice to hear of our success stories and shows other that they should never give up on love.”

Sylvia Plumb, 72, and Colin Cowley, 60, recently got married after finding each other on a dating website Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

