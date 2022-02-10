Opinion

So, it's another week another crisis in the world of Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he appears ever more determined to hang on to power in 10 Downing Street at all costs.

The latest moves really do look like shuffling the deckchairs on The Titanic as he promoted the Chief Whip who is under investigation over claims of Islamophobia and separate allegations of blackmailing backbenchers in the wake of his sacrifice of officials in a desperate attempt to save his skin.

Mr Johnson's position looks ever more perilous - but you still can't write him off because of his sheer bloody-mindedness and determination to hang on at all costs.

What is interesting about the current position is that no politicians, neither local nor national, seem totally prepared to say what they want to see happen because there are all kinds of Machiavellian calculations being made.

The majority of local Conservatives I've spoken to over recent weeks - councillors and activists - want to see the back of the PM. They see him as a liability and someone who they don't trust and don't think the public trusts.

However there are still those who think he's Boris the bold who can win votes that no other Conservative can - and are prepared to ignore all his faults.

They will tell you that there are far more people who support him than who don't - and when there are issues he was either unaware of them or they're too minor to worry about.

Their party colleagues will tell you they're deluded, or only hear what they want to hear, but there clearly is a split in Conservative ranks about the fate of the PM.

I suspect that is also true of MPs. Apart from Peter Aldous, who has nailed his colours firmly to the mast, Suffolk's MPs have so far resisted calls for a change.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt deserves credit for being so honest in sharing his concerns with his constituents. He has clearly heard a lot of criticism of the PM from the town and shares these worries.

But as a long-term Johnson supporter who accepts his leadership of the 2019 election campaign helped him to a relatively clear majority (for Ipswich) it is understandable that he retains some loyalty to his leader.

Dr Dan Poulter clearly also has concerns - but the county's three government ministers and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock have refrained from criticism.

Dr Therese Coffey joined her cabinet colleagues in tweeting their support for the PM in what looked like a suspiciously-well organised campaign last month.

What I am hearing from both Westminster and from councillors who network with colleagues across the country is that many MPs are waging tactical manoeuvres as a prelude to a leadership election.

The 1922 Committee needs 54 letters (15% of Tory MPs) to hold a leadership election and 180 votes (half the parliamentary party) to dislodge the PM.

Many MPs who want to see the end of Mr Johnson's reign are holding back from sending in letters because they aren't convinced they have the numbers yet - and if the PM were to win he would be safe for another year.

They want to be sure they can get rid of him so are waiting for him to throw himself into more elephant traps - or suffer a mauling in the local elections in May - before striking.

Conversely some of his supporters are thought to be considering sending in letters to get the election held early, giving him the chance to win and securing his position. Tory party rules say if a leader survives a confidence vote they cannot be challenged again for 12 months.

Meanwhile Labour is also split. The party's official position is that they want Mr Johnson out because he isn't a fit person to be PM.

But many of their election strategists privately believe the party would do far better facing a Tory Party led into a General Election by a controversial figure like Mr Johnson who had angered millions of voters by ignoring his own rules and partying while they had been unable to see their families.

Politics has never been more complex and with more people saying one thing and meaning another than it is now. The only thing that we know for certain is that there are many more extraordinary twists and turns to come as long as Mr Johnson remains in Number 10!