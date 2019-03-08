Traffic tailbacks on A12 after serious crash

A serious crash is causing tailbacks on the A12 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Part of the A12 has been blocked after a serious accident.

Police have reported queueing traffic in the area near Stanway, on the London side of Colchester, following the incident.

The road has been closed in both directions while the emergency services deal with the crash.

No details are available of the vehicles involved at the present time.

The incident happened just after 6pm and the closed stretch is at Junction 27 A133 Cymbeline Way (Avenue Of Remembrance Roundabout).

The entry slip roads for both directions have also been closed for traffic management.