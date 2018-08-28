A cheerleading coach who was sexting a teen is among those jailed this week

The combined total of those jailed this weeks amounts to 23 years - take a look at why they are behind bars here.

Two men have been jailed for a series of ram raids for a combined total of 11 years.

Tony Smith, 19 of Schole Road, Willingham, Cambridgeshire, was handed a five year sentence and Charlie Oakley, 26, of George Street, Shefford, Bedfordshire, received six years. They both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle in relation to a number of ram raids across the region. They also stole Land Rovers and Audis which were used to ram into the stores and to act as get-away cars.

A former Ipswich Man accused of sexually assaulting two schoolgirls two decades ago has been jailed for 11 years.

Mark Waterer, 57, of Church Lane, Little Stonham, near Stowmarket, was found guilty of ten offences of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child. Waterer’s actions were described as “pre-mediated and calculated” by judge Rupert Overbury who was sentencing him.

An American cheerleading coach was jailed for a year after sending indecent images to young girls.

Chase Fowler, 27, who was visiting the UK for work purposes when he volunteered at Soham gym. Fowler contacted one of his students, a girl in his early teens, asking for her to send him a photo before sending her an indecent image of himself. He was charged with two counts of engaging in sexual communications with a child and two counts of making indecent images of a child.