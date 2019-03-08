Quiz

How healthy are you? Take this quiz to find out

Ever wondered how healthy you really are? This week, public health chiefs in Suffolk have launched a campaign focused on wellbeing and healthy weight.

Suffolk How Are You? looks at improving wellbeing and maintaining a healthy weight through eating well, moving more and sleeping well.

People living in Suffolk are being encouraged to complete the How Are You quiz below, linked to the national 'One You' campaign, which assesses different aspects of a person's lifestyle and helps to identify ways to improve emotional and physical wellbeing.

The quiz also assesses your eating, drinking and exercise habits.

"There are so many activities, support groups and clubs in Suffolk that people can link-up to so that they can eat better, take more exercise and live a longer, happier and healthier life," said Ipswich GP Dr Juno Jesuthasan.

"I know that many of the patients I see will benefit from this great resource."

Meanwhile James Reeder, responsible for public health and prevention at Suffolk County Council, added: "We know that eating well and exercising regularly can have a positive impact on our weight, but it can also improve our mood and wellbeing.

"Try the activities highlighted in the campaign to move more, eat well and sleep better and see the difference that incorporating them into your daily routine will make - just walking for 10 minutes a day is a free and simple way to increase physical activity and it can have a great impact on your emotional and physical wellbeing."