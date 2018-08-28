Overcast

Suffolk workers join ‘teddy takeover’ for Children in Need

PUBLISHED: 21:43 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:01 15 November 2018

One teddy reads up on the recent news Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

One teddy reads up on the recent news Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

As the country pulls together for Children in Need, one Ipswich business is raising funds by encouraging employees to bring a few cuddly friends to work.

One teddy has his ears checked Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

Staff at The Hearing Care Centre have been bringing their childhood teddies to work, while encouraging members of the public to make £1 donations to Children in Need.

Pictures show the team’s teddies hard at work at the practice on Upper Brook Street in Ipswich – carrying out earwax removal, having hearing tests and taking calls on the service desk.

Karen Finch, managing director, said she was very excited to have dug out her beloved bear.

“Mine is called Tatty Teddy and I must have had him since I was six,” she said. “The poor old thing has been tucked up in the loft for a long while now.

Teddies test each other's hearing Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

“We got involved in this initiative for a bit of fun, but most importantly it’s a great way to raise money and do our bit for Children in Need.”

After a hard morning’s work, teddies (and staff) enjoyed a coffee morning together, raising even more money for the cause.

The ‘Take Your Teddy to Work Day’ campaign takes place every year, and was started by BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy in 2014.

• Have you been taking part in the campaign this year? Send your teddy pictures to amy.gibbons@archant.co.uk

Teddies gather for a well-deserved tea break Picture: THE HEARING CARE CENTRE

‘We are sick of seeing the carnage’ – Police chief’s plea as road death toll rises

19:00 Emily Townsend
Sergeant Colin Shead of Essex Police's roads policing team Picture: MATT MALLETT JRM PHOTOGRAPHY

The harrowing consequences of poor driving have been laid bare by a police chief who says he is sick of seeing the carnage it causes.

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

21:04 Amy Gibbons
Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

People are being warned of rail delays after police attended to an incident involving ‘disruptive passengers’ on a Greater Anglia service.

Most East Anglian MPs rally around PM as confidence vote looms

19:30 Paul Geater
James Cartlidge and Bernard Jenkin have differing views on the Brexit deal. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE

Most Conservative MPs from this region continue to support the Prime Minister in the face of the Brexit storm – but accept that the Parliamentary numbers make it difficult to see how the deal announced on Wednesday can get through.

Updated Road closed due to roof fire in Ipswich town centre

18:48 Amy Gibbons
The fire broke out in a flat above the CEX shop in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Firefighters now believe a blaze above a high street shop in Ipswich was started deliberately.

Police close knife-point village shop raid case in absence of suspect

17:44 Tom Potter
Police said the crime had been subject to a thorough investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Police have closed an armed robbery case after failing to identify a suspect.

Man accused of murder claims victim was alive when he left him at Colchester car park

16:46 Jane Hunt
Martin Dines, 56, from Colchester, was found dead on Monday, April 23. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

An alcoholic accused of murdering a homeless man whose badly beaten body was found in the stairwell of a Colchester car park has told a court that the victim was still alive when he and his two co-defendants left him.

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Taylor is the football sponge bringing a Spanish influence to Ipswich... and he used to clean Lambert’s boots

Stuart Taylor is Paul Lambert's assistant manager at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Video Felixstowe vegans - did you know there’s a new plant-based cafe in the town?

Owners of the Greenhouse Cafe are mother and daughter, Kate and Alice White. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

