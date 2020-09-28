Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Jaywick.

Essex Police were called to an address in Talbot Avenue at around 7pm on Saturday, September 26 to reports of an assault.

It was reported that a woman sustained stab wounds in an assault in the property.

On Sunday, September 27 a 42-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

Officers do not believe there is a wider risk to the wider public and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone who saw anything, has CCTV or dash cam footage or has any information about what happened is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/156173/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.