E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed

PUBLISHED: 09:16 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:06 28 September 2020

The incident happened in Talbot Avenue in Jaywick on Saturday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The incident happened in Talbot Avenue in Jaywick on Saturday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Jaywick.

Essex Police were called to an address in Talbot Avenue at around 7pm on Saturday, September 26 to reports of an assault.

It was reported that a woman sustained stab wounds in an assault in the property.

On Sunday, September 27 a 42-year-old man from Clacton was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.

Officers do not believe there is a wider risk to the wider public and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Anyone who saw anything, has CCTV or dash cam footage or has any information about what happened is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 42/156173/20.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

School CLOSED after senior member of staff tests positive for coronavirus

Ravens Academy in Clacton has closed after a senior member of staff tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Inquest due to open into death of Suffolk teenager with anorexia

Averil Hart, who died in 2012 after suffering from anorexia nervosa. Her inquest is taking place in Cambridgeshire from today, Monday September 28 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman stabbed

The incident happened in Talbot Avenue in Jaywick on Saturday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

10 Ipswich cafés and restaurants increase outdoor seating

Outdoor seating is being increased at cafes and restaurants in Ipswich following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Police save thousands by changing response to organised hunts

Riders head into Hadleigh before taking to the fields for Boxing Day hunt in 2017 Picture: ARCHANT