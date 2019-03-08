Dramatic fire burns trees perilously close to homes

This was the scene of a dramatic fire which broke out close to homes in Sudbury on the hottest day of the year so far.

As temperatures were rising well into the mid-30Cs, fire crews were called to an incident in Talbot Road, Sudbury, at about 4.15pm.

When they arrived they found conifer trees were alight, with the flames spreading to an outhouse.

Crews used two hose reel jets, one thermal image camera and a triple extension ladder to fight the blaze, with firefighters getting the fire under control at about 5pm.

This photo shows flames perilously close to homes in the road, with the conifer trees completely burned.

