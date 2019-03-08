Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 32°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dramatic fire burns trees perilously close to homes

PUBLISHED: 21:07 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 21:07 25 July 2019

The fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF CLIVE SKINNER

The fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF CLIVE SKINNER

Archant

This was the scene of a dramatic fire which broke out close to homes in Sudbury on the hottest day of the year so far.

As temperatures were rising well into the mid-30Cs, fire crews were called to an incident in Talbot Road, Sudbury, at about 4.15pm.

You may also want to watch:

When they arrived they found conifer trees were alight, with the flames spreading to an outhouse.

Crews used two hose reel jets, one thermal image camera and a triple extension ladder to fight the blaze, with firefighters getting the fire under control at about 5pm.

This photo shows flames perilously close to homes in the road, with the conifer trees completely burned.

■ Did you see what happened? Contact us here.

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Dramatic fire burns trees perilously close to homes

The fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF CLIVE SKINNER

Burglar stole tamper-proof laptops designed to help reform prisoners

Jason Spearman appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

“Mind-boggling stupidity” - suspended sentences for men who accidentally started £1.6m blaze with prank

The burned-out shell of Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds after the blaze Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists