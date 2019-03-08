Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 28°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'It was really scary' - neighbours on huge fire which nearly spread to homes

PUBLISHED: 14:41 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:41 26 July 2019

The fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF CLIVE SKINNER

The fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF CLIVE SKINNER

Archant

Neighbours have revealed how they bravely battled a rapidly growing outdoor fire armed with garden hoses in a bid to save a house from going up in flames.

Lloyd Pooley, who fought the fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF VIKI POOLEYLloyd Pooley, who fought the fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF VIKI POOLEY

Viki and Lloyd Pooley saw "big, dark, black clouds of smoke" from conifer trees which were alight perilously close to their neighbours' homes in Talbot Road, Sudbury on the hottest day of the year.

Shocked, the pair knocked on neighbours' doors to warn them of the danger before Mr Pooley acted instinctively and rushed to the scene of the fire.

Joined by two neighbours - one stood on the top of a garden shed - the trio bravely beat back the blaze with fire extinguishers and garden hoses until firefighters arrived at about 4.15pm on Thursday.

As a crew from Long Melford spent an hour using two hose reel jets, one thermal image camera and a triple extension ladder to fight the blaze, Mr Pooley was taken to West Suffolk Hospital amid fears of smoke inhalation.

He was later given the all clear - and it is thought his actions might have been crucial in stopping the flames from spreading before firefighters arrived.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Pooley said: "I thought that if I didn't sort it out, it was going to spread. I thought: 'That's someone's house.'

"We tried to put out the flames. I would say my adrenalin was definitely pumping quite a bit. I didn't really think, I just went and did it."

Asked about her reaction when she first saw the fire, Mrs Pooley said: "It was just shock.

"We phoned the fire brigade and went and knocked on doors and made people aware of what was going on. People hadn't realised - they were inside with their fans on in the heat.

"It was billowing smoke - big, dark, black clouds of smoke. It was really scary."

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "A crew from Long Melford attended an incident involving approximately 30metres of conifer trees and an outhouse at a property on Talbot Road in Sudbury.

"Due to a large volume of smoke from the burning trees, the property had to be ventilated once the fire had been extinguished."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

WARNING: Further electric storms expected overnight

Incredible lightning taken over a farm in Blaxhall Picture: GEMMA REDDINGTON

‘A scandal’ – £31m spent on academy transfers included £550k to takeover failing Ipswich school

Paradigm Trust chief executive Bill Holledge at Ipswich Academy Picture: JASON NOBLE

Which areas of Suffolk are pledging to tackle climate change?

Pressure has rampued up on authorities to tackle climate change. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Good and bad news for East Anglia MPs in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

Dr Therese Coffey was rewarded by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson after she supported him in his leadership campaign. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘It was really scary’ - neighbours on huge fire which nearly spread to homes

The fire in Talbot Road, Sudbury. Picture: COURTESY OF CLIVE SKINNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists