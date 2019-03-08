Thunderstorms

Talking newspaper spreading the news

PUBLISHED: 21:48 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 13 June 2019

The Sudbury Newstalk team is looking for new members and listerners Picture: SUDBURY NEWSTALK

SUDBURY NEWSTALK

A Sudbury voluntary group delivering the news to the blind is appealing for new members and listeners.

Sudbury Newstalk prepares an audio newspaper and magazine for more than 100 people in the Sudbury, Haverhill and Newmarket areas.

All its members are volunteers and the group is now looking to recruit new members to help prepare the bulletins.

Chairman Jane Chambers said: "We would love to get new listeners as we are sure there are people out there would benefit from what we do who we haven't gathered in yet.

"We would also like to get a few more technicians and editors to help prepare the bulletins."

Sudbury Newstalk record a fortnightly audio on to a USB memory stick which is then posted out to members.

They also prepare a bi-monthly magazine with more in-depth pieces on a range of subjects including gardening, a quiz, and interviews with a local personality.

The group started in 1981 and all its services are free.

Jane said: "We receive no direct financial support but rely on donations from well-wishers and the efforts of our own fund-raising activities to meet replacement equipment costs and administrative expenditure.

"We have a very dedicated team but we would be very pleased to welcome new members.

"Anyone who can comfortably spare just a few hours a year to help us maintain this valuable service is very welcome."

To find out more about becoming a volunteer, or if you know of someone who would benefit from receiving the service, contact Jane on 01787 468535 or email the group.

