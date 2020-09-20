52-tonne tank to be escorted through Suffolk

Police have warned motorists to expect delays on Monday morning as they escort a 52-tonne tank through Suffolk.

The tank, which measures 4m wide, 4.8m high and 16.5m long is going to be escorted in a convoy of two from Cookson & Zinn in Station Road, Hadleigh.

The final destination for the abnormal load is Aberdeen, Scotland.

From Station Road, the tank will turn into Pond Hall Road before entering Duke Street.

It will then join the A1071, the A1214 and finally the A14 before heading to the Cambridgeshire border.

Suffolk police said the tank will be escorted from 10.30am.