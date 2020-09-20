E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

52-tonne tank to be escorted through Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 10:20 20 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 20 September 2020

The tank will be escorted from Hadleigh to the Cambridgeshire border (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The tank will be escorted from Hadleigh to the Cambridgeshire border (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have warned motorists to expect delays on Monday morning as they escort a 52-tonne tank through Suffolk.

The tank, which measures 4m wide, 4.8m high and 16.5m long is going to be escorted in a convoy of two from Cookson & Zinn in Station Road, Hadleigh.

You may also want to watch:

The final destination for the abnormal load is Aberdeen, Scotland.

From Station Road, the tank will turn into Pond Hall Road before entering Duke Street.

It will then join the A1071, the A1214 and finally the A14 before heading to the Cambridgeshire border.

Suffolk police said the tank will be escorted from 10.30am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Frustration as Suffolk schools are hit by coronavirus testing ‘shambles’

Many people are struggling to get Covid tests Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hotel manager warned he faces jail after admitting sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Demolition of seafront beach chalets continuing

Work is continuing to demolish the concrete beach chalets on Jubilee Parade in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Town set to face £18m midfielder and World Cup winner in Fulham clash

Highly-rated midfielder Mario Lemina is set to make his Fulham debut against Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup at Portman Road on Wednesday night Picture: PA SPORT

Is your child well enough to go to school - and when do they need a coronavirus test?

If your child has cold symptoms, when should they stay off school and have a Coronavirus test? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pub-goer collapses and dies in Wetherspoons toilets

The Joseph Conrad pub, in Station Square, Lowestoft. Photo: Staff

Are these Suffolk’s prettiest villages?

Flatford Mill. Picture: BARRY PULLEN

52-tonne tank to be escorted through Suffolk

The tank will be escorted from Hadleigh to the Cambridgeshire border (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How do we tackle the rising rates of coronavirus nationally?

The government is considering its options to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases in England Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Autumn glory - 23 great places to see seasonal colour across East Anglia

Blickling Hall amid a blaze of autumn colour Picture: CHEYANNE LOWTHER