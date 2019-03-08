Family homeless after Clacton house fire rescue

A man in his 30s and a child were rescued from a house fire in Clacton.

The blaze broke out at an address in Tanner Close on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to the property just before 2.55pm.

Firefighters rescued two people - a man and child.

On arrival, crews reported the conservatory to the rear of the property and a nearby garden shed were alight.

The home itself was completely smoke logged.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters immediately rescued the child from the downstairs of the premises and also led the man, who is in his 30s, to safety."

The fire was fully extinguished by 3.50pm.

The man suffered smoke inhalation and the family were left homeless by the damage caused by the smoke.

The fire service believes the cause of the blaze was accidental and due to faulty external wiring.