Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 24°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Family homeless after Clacton house fire rescue

PUBLISHED: 09:01 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:01 23 June 2019

Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to the property Picture: ECFRS

Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to the property Picture: ECFRS

Archant

A man in his 30s and a child were rescued from a house fire in Clacton.

The blaze broke out at an address in Tanner Close on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to the property just before 2.55pm.

Firefighters rescued two people - a man and child.

You may also want to watch:

On arrival, crews reported the conservatory to the rear of the property and a nearby garden shed were alight.

The home itself was completely smoke logged.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters immediately rescued the child from the downstairs of the premises and also led the man, who is in his 30s, to safety."

The fire was fully extinguished by 3.50pm.

The man suffered smoke inhalation and the family were left homeless by the damage caused by the smoke.

The fire service believes the cause of the blaze was accidental and due to faulty external wiring.

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Six weeks of overnight closures on the A12 - starting MONDAY

The A12 will be closed for six weeks over night for repairs and improvement works. Picture: SIMON PARKIN

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Explosion’ over Essex was sonic boom from RAF Typhoon escorting Stansted flight

Typhoon aircraft flying over RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire Picture: RUI VIEIRA/PA

Family homeless after Clacton house fire rescue

Firefighters from Clacton and Weeley were called to the property Picture: ECFRS

Man in 80s suffers life-threatening injuries in A120 crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene Picture: NIGE BROWN

A14 reopens following bridge incident

A stretch of the A14 was closed by police Picture: GOOGLE

Funeral of much-loved Ipswich hairdresser to take place

Former hairdressing teacher Valerie Hutchison, from Ipswich, pictured in 2011. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists