Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Firefighters have been called to a Suffolk village after 300 tonnes of chopped wood were reported ‘well alight’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.37pm on Sunday to the blaze in The Green, Tannington.

You may also want to watch:

Four crews from Framlingham, Leiston, Debenham and Stradbroke rushed to the scene, where they remain.

The fire is in close proximity to a power line, with provider UK Power Networks notified of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.