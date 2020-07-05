Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze
Firefighters have been called to a Suffolk village after 300 tonnes of chopped wood were reported ‘well alight’.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.37pm on Sunday to the blaze in The Green, Tannington.
Four crews from Framlingham, Leiston, Debenham and Stradbroke rushed to the scene, where they remain.
The fire is in close proximity to a power line, with provider UK Power Networks notified of the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
