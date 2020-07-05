E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

PUBLISHED: 20:00 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 20:05 05 July 2020

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Firefighters have been called to a Suffolk village after 300 tonnes of chopped wood were reported ‘well alight’.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 6.37pm on Sunday to the blaze in The Green, Tannington.

You may also want to watch:

Four crews from Framlingham, Leiston, Debenham and Stradbroke rushed to the scene, where they remain.

The fire is in close proximity to a power line, with provider UK Power Networks notified of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Inmates treat jail like holiday camp’ – ex-prisoner’s claims on life at open prison

A former inmate has spoken out over security and drugs issues at Hollesley Bay, Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stunning collection of supercars gather on Felixstowe seafront

A McLaren on display at the supercar meet in Felixstowe Picture: Andy Jacklin

Teenager’s driving ban after 20 people used road as race track

Lee O'Brien received a driving ban for his part in the event Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Armed police swoop on ‘man with 12-inch knife’ in Suffolk town

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a man in Bury St Edmunds overnight (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters called with 300 tonnes of wood ablaze

Fire crews have been called to Tannington after chopped wood caught fire (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN