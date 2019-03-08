Sunshine and Showers

Moving Sizewell B building could put beauty spot at risk, say campaigners

PUBLISHED: 17:56 17 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 17 May 2019

The Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants Picture: SU ANDERSON

Archant

Fears have been raised that plans to move buildings and car parks as part of the controversial Sizewell C development could impact on an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) is worried about the effects of moving existing parking and buildings from Sizewell B as part of plans for the new nuclear power station.

The buildings in question include the Sizewell B visitor centre, as well as training centres and their associated car parks.

All currently sit within the footprint of Sizewell B but EDF wants them to be moved in preparation for the new Sizewell C power station.

EDF Energy said that it takes its environmental responsibilities seriously.

However TASC argued that the buildings and car parks are "not critical to the operation of Sizewell B" and questioned why it was necessary for them to be moved.

TASC secretary Joan Girling said: "It is quite obvious that even with the relocation of the Sizewell B buildings, the site allocated for Sizewell C is not of adequate size.

"Until such time as EDF have planning consent from the secretary of state for Sizewell C, any relocation of buildings further west of the existing complex of Sizewell A and B is premature.

"If Sizewell C does not receive planning consent, further areas of Suffolk Coast and Heaths AONB will have been sacrificed and Coronation Wood destroyed unnecessarily.

"TASC believes that the 576 space Outage Car Park planned to be built in the AONB on the highly visible Pill Box Field will result in road traffic to and from the car park impacting on public Bridleway 19 (Sandy Lane).

"This will put horses, riders and persons on foot or bike at an unacceptable risk. This site is, again, in open countryside and directly viewed from many sides."

A spokesman for EDF Energy said: "Sizewell B has submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council for the relocation of some buildings on the power station site.

"Following our pre-application public consultation we received over 100 responses to the relocated facilities proposals.

"The public now have a further opportunity to respond to the planning application formally to East Suffolk Council.

"We take our environmental responsibilities seriously and completed a full Environmental Impact Assessment which accompanied the planning application."

