Taser drawn on man during arrest for assault and breach of community protection order

A taser was drawn on the man at the scene of the arrest in Grove Park, Bury St Edmunds, on Thursday May 21. Picture: PA/Rui Vieira

A man has been arrested in Bury St Edmunds for breaching his community protection order, just one week after he was arrested by a taser officer for the same offence and an assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man was arrested in Grove Road, Bury St Edmunds, on Thursday May 28 after a previous arrest in Grove Park one week before. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The man was arrested in Grove Road, Bury St Edmunds, on Thursday May 28 after a previous arrest in Grove Park one week before. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

On Thursday May 21, police officers in Bury St Edmunds began a search for a man who was wanted in connection with an assault in Grove Park, Bury St Edmunds.

He was located by a taser officer and was arrested for assault and breach of a community protection order – the taser was drawn but not discharged.

Then yesterday, on Thursday May 28, the same man was arrested in Grove Road for two further breaches of his community protection notice where he was detained and placed in handcuffs.