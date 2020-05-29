Taser drawn on man during arrest for assault and breach of community protection order
PUBLISHED: 19:04 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 29 May 2020
A man has been arrested in Bury St Edmunds for breaching his community protection order, just one week after he was arrested by a taser officer for the same offence and an assault.
On Thursday May 21, police officers in Bury St Edmunds began a search for a man who was wanted in connection with an assault in Grove Park, Bury St Edmunds.
He was located by a taser officer and was arrested for assault and breach of a community protection order – the taser was drawn but not discharged.
Then yesterday, on Thursday May 28, the same man was arrested in Grove Road for two further breaches of his community protection notice where he was detained and placed in handcuffs.
