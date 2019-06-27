Taskforce launched to tackle rural issues in west Suffolk

A new taskforce has been launched to identify and tackle key issues affecting rural communities in west Suffolk such as access to services and transport.

West Suffolk Council approved plans to launch the new taskforce at a meeting on Tuesday, which will look at how best to ensure different issues facing rural communities and businesses are taken into account by the new authority.

Following the Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury merger earlier this year, west Suffolk is now the seventh largest non-metropolitan district in the country, serving a population of 179,248.

The council said that due to west Suffolk covering such a varied area - ranging from medium-sized towns to open countryside - it is important that differing circumstances of all its places are taken into account.

The West Suffolk Rural Taskforce will work to "help address barriers" to help rural areas outside the five main market towns of Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Mildenhall, Newmarket and Brandon achieve their potential.

The proposal report to councillors stated: "Research has shown that rural areas (in West Suffolk, this means the areas outside the five main market

towns) can fare less well than more urban areas in terms of: access to services (including health and social care), personal financial management,

transport, access to affordable housing, integration with social networks, access to skills and training, and business infrastructure.

"Work is therefore needed to understand what the position on these issues is in west Suffolk and what measures might be put in place to help address barriers to all areas achieving their potential."

Speaking following the first West Suffolk Council meeting, John Griffiths, leader, said: "We do an awful lot of work for our villages and communities.

"I'm not sure that they always feel supported or realise what's available to them, so the taskforce is firstly to see if that group can come up with any suggestions on how to do that any better.

In March this year, it was announced that Suffolk's most rural businesses would receive superfast broadband access following a £1.725million government investment.

The county council, working with Suffolk's other authorities, secured funding from the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for some of the hard-to-reach areas of the county, with connection work due to start this year.

The money will contribute to providing access to more than 550 businesses across the county's most rural and low-speed broadband areas, which are not in plans to receive superfast broadband as part of the current fibre broadband rollout.