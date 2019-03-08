Sunshine and Showers

Schoolchildren dress up as police officers for the day

PUBLISHED: 14:21 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 09 May 2019

A Tattingstone Church of England Primary School pupil breathalysing an officer from Ipswich West Police. Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICE

Archant

Now then, now then! It isn't every day you see Suffolk police being breathalysed by Tattingstone primary school pupils.

Tattingstone Church of England Primary School near Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICETattingstone Church of England Primary School near Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICE

Officers from Ipswich West Police were invited to Tattingstone Church of England Primary School to meet the school's junior road safety officers.

The children have been spreading the road safety message throughout the community, by giving advice to fellow pupils and holding meetings with parents about considerate parking.

In return for their great work, the road safety officers were given the chance to use lasers to monitor the speed of cars outside the school.

They also got the chance to dress up in police uniform and even breathalysed Pc Mike Small.

A pupil from Tattingstone Primary School testing out a speed laser on passing cars. Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICEA pupil from Tattingstone Primary School testing out a speed laser on passing cars. Picture: IPSWICH WEST POLICE

Pc Small said: "It was a pleasure attending Tattingstone Primary School.

"They were really interested in our road safety equipment and we went out of the school to see how our 'speed laser' device could be used to identify speeding motorists on the road.

"We also looked at how one of our breathalyser devices worked and they conducted a test on me - which of course was negative."

Pc Small also spoke of the benefits of maintaining positive relationships between police and young people.

He said: "Visiting schools is one of the most rewarding aspects of my job.

"The children are always very interested in what we do as they hear a lot about policing, even at a young age, from the media and other sources.

"I think they really benefit from meeting police officers and police staff so that they feel that they can contact us if the need us.

"My favourite quote recently was from a four-year-old who told me that she now wanted to become a police officer. She very sensibly stated though that she was going to wait until she was six before applying!"

Reception teacher Katherine Daines also praised police, saying: "They are here to help, not only to catch baddies!"

Children from Duckling, Puffin and Kingfisher classes enjoyed their day, with one of the youngest saying: "We are looking at a superhero book and they are real superheroes!"

