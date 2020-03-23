Laptop and non-alcoholic ciders stolen during pub break-in

The Tavern in St John's in Bury St Edmunds was broken into overnight Sunday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A laptop and non-alcoholic beers and ciders have been stolen after two thieves broke into a pub in Bury St Edmunds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The burglary took place overnight at The Tavern in St John’s Street, between 11.15pm Sunday, March 22, and 12.50am Monday.

Two thieves broke into the pub via the fire escape, smashing open a window to gain entry.

A laptop and a selection of non-alcoholic beers and ciders have been reported stolen.

Posting on social media, staff at the pub thanked the community for their assistance and kind words.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said enquiries into the burglary are ongoing.

Anyone who can aid detectives in their enquiries should contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17601/20.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111, or via their website.