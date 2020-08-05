E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Taxi passenger jailed after trying to steal driver’s money bag

05 August, 2020 - 07:30
Albert Le Surf, 22, of Thorpe-le-Soken, was jailed after trying to steal a taxi driver's money bag in Clacton Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Albert Le Surf, 22, of Thorpe-le-Soken, was jailed after trying to steal a taxi driver's money bag in Clacton Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A taxi passenger who didn’t have enough money to pay his fare has been jailed for 24 weeks after he tried to steal the driver’s money bag.

Sentencing Albert Le Surf, Judge David Goodin described his behaviour as “disgraceful”.

“You got into the taxi without enough money to pay for it. You didn’t have the required sum at the end of the ride and the taxi driver was a bit miffed. Taxi drivers like all public servants must be protected from this sort of behaviour,” said the judge.

Le Surf, 22, of Byng Crescent, Thorpe-le-Soken, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to attempted theft.

The court heard that the attempted theft happened in Carnarvon Road, Clacton, around 4.20am on December 15.

You may also want to watch:

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said Surf had contacted friends during the journey asking for money but didn’t have enough to pay the fare.

Le Surf had tried to grab the driver’s money bag and during the tussle that ensued the driver suffered minor injuries.

Stephen Page, for Le Surf, said that when he couldn’t pay his fare the driver seized his phone and Le Surf had grabbed his ignition keys because he wanted his phone back.

He said Le Surf ha been in custody since December.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Civil war-era coins worth £100,000 unearthed in field behind pub

Luke Mahoney and his friends discovered the coins near a Suffolk pub Picture: MINELAB METAL DETECTORS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ipswich Borough Council in bid to build new homes on Ravenswood estate

Ipswich Borough Council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES

Taxi passenger jailed after trying to steal driver’s money bag

Albert Le Surf, 22, of Thorpe-le-Soken, was jailed after trying to steal a taxi driver's money bag in Clacton Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Only four League One clubs are yet to sign a player this summer... Ipswich are one of them

Among the more eye-catching League One deals have been (clockwise, from top left) Jerry Yates, Frank Nouble, Zain Westbrooke and Aiden O'Brien. Photos: Blackpool FC/Plymouth FC/Bristol Rovers FC/Sunderland AFC

Gecko ready to start work on new home on the Ipswich Waterfront

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

West Suffolk small business centre to get £550,000 expansion

The MENTA business centre In Haverhill is to get £550,000 spent on improvements by West Suffolk Council.Picture: GOOGLE MAPS