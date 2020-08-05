Taxi passenger jailed after trying to steal driver’s money bag

Newsroom

newsroom@archant.co.uk 05 August, 2020 - 07:30

Albert Le Surf, 22, of Thorpe-le-Soken, was jailed after trying to steal a taxi driver's money bag in Clacton Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A taxi passenger who didn’t have enough money to pay his fare has been jailed for 24 weeks after he tried to steal the driver’s money bag. Sentencing Albert Le Surf, Judge David Goodin described his behaviour as “disgraceful”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

“You got into the taxi without enough money to pay for it. You didn’t have the required sum at the end of the ride and the taxi driver was a bit miffed. Taxi drivers like all public servants must be protected from this sort of behaviour,” said the judge.

Le Surf, 22, of Byng Crescent, Thorpe-le-Soken, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday to attempted theft.

The court heard that the attempted theft happened in Carnarvon Road, Clacton, around 4.20am on December 15.

You may also want to watch:

Juliet Donovan, prosecuting, said Surf had contacted friends during the journey asking for money but didn’t have enough to pay the fare.

Le Surf had tried to grab the driver’s money bag and during the tussle that ensued the driver suffered minor injuries.

Stephen Page, for Le Surf, said that when he couldn’t pay his fare the driver seized his phone and Le Surf had grabbed his ignition keys because he wanted his phone back.

He said Le Surf ha been in custody since December.