Science teacher admits string of sexual offences against two schoolgirls

PUBLISHED: 14:04 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:34 14 November 2018

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A disgraced Suffolk teacher who sexually assaulted two teenage girls is facing a jail term when he is sentenced next month.

Teacher Alex Brown, who taught at schools in Waveney pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, November 14 to five offences of sexual activity with a child, three offences of penetrative sexual activity with a child and three offences of taking indecent pictures of a child.

The 35-year-old, now of Spibey Lane, Rothwell, Leeds, was arrested in Beccles following the offences.

The court heard that the offences against the two girls occurred between 2015 and 2017.

Adjourning sentence until December 13 Judge David Goodin told Brown: “There is no sensible alternative to custody - there just can’t be. It is only fair to make that clear to you.”

He ordered Brown to sign the sex offenders’ register and said the length of the order would be decided at the sentencing hearing.

Andrew Oliver, for Brown, told the court that his client had no previous convictions and lived with his parents.

He said the offences admitted by Brown were serious and the custody threshold had clearly been crossed. “He is at risk of his first custodial sentence,” said Mr Oliver.

Brown was granted conditional bail.

