Trial date set for teacher accused of sex assaults

PUBLISHED: 17:22 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 13 February 2020

Brahmo Chellakootty will face a trial at Ipswich Crown Court in September Picture: ARCHANT

A teacher has denied five sexual offences against children and will face a trial later this year.

Brahmo Chellakootty appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to three sexual assaults on girls, assaulting a girl aged under 13 by touching and inciting a girl aged under 13 into sexual activity.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place while Chellakooty was working at a school in the Colchester area.

During the short hearing, Chellakootty, 62, of Burdett Avenue, Westcliff-on-sea, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

The Ipswich Crown Court trial, which is expected to last five to six days, will begin on September 7.

Judge Emma Peters told Chellakootty to keep in regular contact with his legal team ahead of his trial in September.

Chellakootty, who was represented in court by barrister Paul Donovan, was released on conditional bail.

