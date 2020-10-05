E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Truly inspirational’ teacher named as best in UK after scooping award

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 October 2020

Helen Pearce, a teacher at White Hall Academy in Clacton, has been chosen as the UK's best teacher in a competition to mark Best Teacher Day Picture: HELEN PEARCE

Helen Pearce, a teacher at White Hall Academy in Clacton, has been chosen as the UK's best teacher in a competition to mark Best Teacher Day Picture: HELEN PEARCE

HELEN PEARCE

On World Teacher Day, a staff member at an Essex school has been named the “best teacher in the UK”.

“Truly inspirational” teacher Helen Pearce, a special needs educational co-ordinator (SENCO) at White Hall Academy in Clacton, was nominated by a parent for her tireless work, including her help to students at the primary school during lockdown.

Mrs Pearce said: “I am truly amazed. It is very exciting to hear that not only did a parent nominate me, but to have won as well. I have only been doing my job, a job that I love, and I am a small part of a big team of people who all care about our school family.”

MORE: Opinion - Teaching’s ‘new normal’

The parent said Mrs Pearce “makes it so my child is inclusive not excluded for his disability. She doesn’t just stick to work hours and I can email her any time of the day..

“She is always on hand to make sure his stress levels are low at school to help him, she goes out of her way to do observations on him just to help get him extra support, she will wait for him outside the school grounds if she knows he is having a hard time or overwhelmed walking into school, she fights for him, she is his school voice.

You may also want to watch:

“Without her, my son wouldn’t be able to be at school and have an education, a truly inspirational teacher.”

People were asked to name their favourite teacher for the competition, organised by online greeting cards firm thortful, which specialises in cards for teachers, and more than 180 entries were received.

MORE: Teacher launches online French cookery classes

Headteacher Gavin Bradley said: “We are extremely proud that Mrs Pearce’s hard work during the pandemic, and the work of our SENCO team, has been recognised.”

He said the pandemic had been traumatic for children with additional needs, but staff had worked hard to reassure them and make sure they could access their education.

“All of our staff have worked incredibly hard, and we think of it as a team award. It’s a nice accolade for the school.”

Mrs Pearce has won a £150 spa voucher to give her a well-deserved treat.

The competition aimed to recognise teachers who have gone above and beyond to adapt to circumstances during 2020, keeping their students motivated and engaged

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Car ploughs into wall in town centre

A car has mounted the kerb in Station Road, Clacton, between a lamp post and the Coral building. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Where are Ipswich’s worst roadworks – and how long will they last?

Roadworks are set to continue to delay traffic around Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Rail engineers complete project to replace four miles of Suffolk track

Network Rail has replaced four miles of track between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Ipswich Hospital same-day emergency care centre to open at start of 2021

An artist impression of what the new centre will look like once the AMSDEC unit is complete. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Row as trees could be felled at conservation site

The conservation site off School Street, Needham Market could see 60% of its trees felled if permission is granted. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS