Former East Bergholt teacher who made miracle recovery from stroke raises thousands for Headway

Wayne Chivers with his daughter Rachel and one of her brothers. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY Archant

Wayne Chivers suffered a stroke 12 years ago and doctors said he would struggle to walk and talk again, but the former teacher has made a miraculous recovery and has raised thousands for Headway by walking a 5K.

Wayne ran four London Marathons and was a keen sportsman, playing five-a-side football with students from East Bergholt High School. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY Wayne ran four London Marathons and was a keen sportsman, playing five-a-side football with students from East Bergholt High School. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY

Mr Chivers, who lives in Langham, is remembered by many students as a science teacher at East Bergholt High School where he worked for 20 years, going on to become head of year for a decade.

The now 68-year-old was a keen sportsman and ran four London Marathons, raising money for Great Ormond St Children’s Hospital – in fact the doctors said it was his health which aided his incredible recovery over the years.

In 2008, the native Welshman was returning from his allotment in Colchester when he suffered a burst blood vessel in his brain which created a clot the size of a creme egg and left him paralysed down his left side.

Wayne completed the London Marathon in 1994 running for Great Ormand St Children's Hospital. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY Wayne completed the London Marathon in 1994 running for Great Ormand St Children's Hospital. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY

“I can’t remember much,” Mr Chivers recalled. “It was very scary and I remember I fell over and was just laying on the floor staring up at the sky.

“I had to take a premature retirement from the school.”

His daughter Rachel, now aged 31, said her father could have very easily given up on life after his stroke, but that his strength and health from years of fitness were what pushed him to recover.

Wayne Chivers is walking to his greenhouse every day, twice a day, to walk 5K for Headway Essex during June and July. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY Wayne Chivers is walking to his greenhouse every day, twice a day, to walk 5K for Headway Essex during June and July. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY

“The doctors told us he never walk or talk again and they were so impressed with his recovery that he was used as a guinea pig for physio trials,” she said.

Rachel’s father refused to park in disabled spaces for many years as he always wanted to walk the extra mile.

She added: “He was very ill in November and December of 2019 with a kidney infection which he was hospitalised for and that really knocked his physical health and confidence.

“This Headway challenge has given him purpose again and it has really lifted his spirits.”

Wayne ran at events across the country and took on four London Marathons. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY Wayne ran at events across the country and took on four London Marathons. Picture: CHIVERS FAMILY

The Headway Essex Virtual Colour 5K is challenging people to run, dance, skip or walk the distance if they like over a period of hours, days or weeks.

Mr Chivers is walking to his green house twice a day throughout June and July to raise money and has already smashed his target by raising £2,739.

He added: “It has been so lovely to see comments from former students, the people of the Langham community and my family.”

To donate, head to Wayne’s Walk at Just Giving.

