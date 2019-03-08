Sunshine and Showers

Teacher recruitment event

PUBLISHED: 15:23 17 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:23 17 March 2019

The Get Into Teaching roadshow will be in Colchester on March 28. Picture: ADAM FRADGLEY

The Get Into Teaching roadshow will be in Colchester on March 28. Picture: ADAM FRADGLEY

Exposure Photography

People in Colchester are being encouraged to help shape the lives of the next generation by choosing a career in teaching.

The Train to Teach event at Colchester town hall on Thursday March 28 has been organised by the Get Into Teaching campaign from the Department for Education and is part of a series visiting cities and towns across the country this spring in support of a national recruitment drive.

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign, said: “The teaching profession is a great way to make your degree, skills and knowledge really count.

“Knowing every lesson shapes a life is a wonderful feeling – as a teacher you’re inspiring learning, helping children to stand on their own two feet and opening their eyes to what’s possible.

“I would encourage anyone looking for a truly worthwhile career to come along to Train to Teach in Colchester and find out where teaching could take you.”

At the event, experienced teacher training advisors will be on hand to guide visitors through the training options and next steps.

Information will be available about the financial support available – you could receive a £26,000 tax-free bursary to train as a teacher.

The event starts at 7.30pm. For more details and to register for the event go to https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk or call the Get Into Teaching Line on 0800 389 2500.

