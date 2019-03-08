Heavy Showers

Campaigners oppose latest Sizewell C proposals

PUBLISHED: 15:53 18 July 2019

Paul Collins, Charles Macdowell and Alison Downes from Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paul Collins, Charles Macdowell and Alison Downes from Therberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell (TEAGS) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Campaigners opposed to Sizewell C have hit out at proposals to tear up a multi-million relief road once the planned EDF plant has opened.

The latest stage four consultation on the £14billion twin reactor sees controversial parts, such as a campus for 2,400 workers at the nearby village of Eastbridge remain - despite widespread concerns.

Project development director Jim Crawford has backed the plans as a way to boost jobs, skills and education while tackling the global climate crisis.

However Alison Downes, of the Theberton and Eastbridge Action Group on Sizewell, said: "We called for more consultations, but see very little substance in EDF's Stage 4 proposals.

"The company has completely ignored our concerns - and those of our MP and councils - about the location of the 2,400-bed campus.

"EDF staff even said at the community forum that split sites at Hinkley Point were not popular with contractors. Who are they putting first - their suppliers or local people?"

The energy giant has also reiterated its plans for the proposed Two Villages Bypass of Stratford St Andrews and Farnham, as opposed to the Four Villages route supported by campaigners and Suffolk County Council.

The latest stage has also revealed suggestions that the proposed link road from the A12 near Yoxford could be demolished after Sizewell C's construction.

Charles Macdowell, of B1122 Action Group - which does not directly oppose the project - said: "The fact that the company is now thinking of taking up this useless road after construction confirms that is has no interest in leaving a positive legacy.

"How much better would it be if they chose the right route that we and the County Council have been arguing for?"

The pressure Sizewell C would put on road infrastructure is fiercely debated by residents, councillors and developers, with the potential for hundreds of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to use the country roads on a daily basis.

Ms Downes added that she is concerned villages are being left out of EDF consultations for the first time in nearly seven years, although the company has planned six public exhibitions across east Suffolk between July 23 and 27.

Campaigners also noted the planned public exhibitions do not include the villages of Theberton, Eastbridge, Middleton and Darsham.

