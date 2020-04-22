E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after death of ‘lovable’ motorcyclist

PUBLISHED: 11:28 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 22 April 2020

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police

A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the death of Kerrin Repman in Dovercourt.

Essex Police are now looking for Keith McCarthy, 40, who they want to speak to in connection with the death of Kerrin Repman in Dovercourt. Picture: ESSEX POLICEEssex Police are now looking for Keith McCarthy, 40, who they want to speak to in connection with the death of Kerrin Repman in Dovercourt. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The 29-year-old chef has been named as the motorcyclist who died after a BMW car struck his bike in Marine Parade on Wednesday, April 15 in Dovercourt, Harwich.

Mr Repman’s family have paid tribute to the father of three saying the “lovable son” will be “forever missed by his whole family”.

A woman in her 70s was also seriously injured in the collision.

Last night, police arrested a 19-year-old man from Stanstead Abbotts in Hornchurch on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody.

A 54-year-old man from Hornchurch was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in custody.

Detectives investigating the murder are no longer looking for Anthony Galvin, who they wanted to speak to in connection to the incident.

They are continuing to search for Keith McCarthy, 40, who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as being 5ft 5in tall and is believed to have links to Harwich, Hertfordshire, London and Ireland.

Anyone with information about where him is asked to call on 101 quoting incident 596 of April 15, by email or by visiting the Essex Police portal.

