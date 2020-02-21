E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenage drug runner avoids prison after being caught with cannabis and cash

21 February, 2020 - 05:30
Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A teenage drug runner was caught with cannabis and more than £600 in cash at Stowmarket railway station by a sniffer dog, a court heard.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how Ellis Whitehead, 19, operated as a drug dealer in the Stowmarket area and was stopped at the town's railway station by police officers with a drugs dog on September 19, 2018.

The trained dog indicated towards Whitehead and after being searched by officers, he was found to have 1.3 grams of cannabis, £610 in cash, a mobile phone, and a bank card, Nicola May, prosecuting, told the court.

He was arrested and following analysis, the phone was found to contain text messages such as: "Can you source me two ounces?" and "Have you got any coke?".

Mrs May said Whitehead, of Elizabeth Way, Stowmarket, was "full and frank" in police interview and told officers that he was operating as a runner once a week in the town.

Whitehead told police he was frightened as he owed a drug dealer a lot of money, Mrs May added.

The court heard that Whitehead was also a cannabis user, and was being paid around two to three grams of cannabis for his participation in the enterprise.

You may also want to watch:

Whitehead previously pleaded guilty to possession of class B drugs, being concerned with the supply of class B drugs and being concerned with the supply of class A drugs at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on August 20 last year.

Oliver Haswell, defending, said Whitehead, now a father-of-two, was in a "forced debt situation".

"He was impressionable, naive, foolish and lacking the depth of thinking which he has now developed.

"This was someone in a forced debt situation, who had little other choice than what he did.

"He is not burying his head in the sand, he is trying to take responsibility for himself and others."

Sentencing Whitehead on Thursday, Judge David Goodin said: "I am prepared to accept that you, very immaturely, were seduced by the world in which you chose to operate.

"Then you found yourself on the wrong end of it."

Judge Goodin sentenced Whitehead to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work as well as a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

A14 re-opens after car and lorry crash

There are major delays on the A14 tonight due to an accident (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT

Regatta restaurant to return with familiar faces at the helm

Brothers Oli and Alex Burnside will be taking over the Regatta Restaurant Picture: ANNA LIPSKA

Three-time world champion Crump signs to ride for Ipswich Witches - eight years after retiring

Jason Crump, a Witch in 2020. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A120 closed as diesel spill causes ‘number of cars’ to spin off road

A stretch of the A120 is currently blocked between Wix and Horsley Cross due to a diesel spill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Is Sports Direct looking to move into the former BHS store?

Is Mike Ashley considering a bid for the former BHS in Ipswich Butter Market? Picture: PAUL GEATER

Meet the new detectives being ‘fast-tracked’ through Suffolk police

Thomas Handley-Howard and Sarah Downing are two of the new recruits who are going through the detective training course at Suffolk Police Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenage drug runner avoids prison after being caught with cannabis and cash

Stowmarket Railway Station Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Half typed text on phone of drink-driver who crashed with child in car

Edward Harrison's Volkswagen Golf following the collision and work by the fire service to remove the roof Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24