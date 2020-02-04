Teenager accused of threatening person with knife to appear at youth court

A 17-year-old teenager accused of threatening a person with a knife will appear at youth court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A 17-year-old boy accused of threatening a person with a knife and assaulting a woman in Sudbury will appear at youth court later this month.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday to face three offences.

He is charged with using threatening words and behaviour, assault by beating, and threatening a person with a blade in a public place following an incident in Sudbury on Saturday, February 1.

Police said they were called to a property in the town on February 1 following reports of a teenager allegedly making threats.

A short time later, officers attended a different property where a male was reportedly trying to force his way in, and a woman suffered alleged injuries to her arm.

At his hearing on Monday, the teenager did not enter a plea and was bailed to appear at youth court in Ipswich on Thursday, February 20.