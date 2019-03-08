Thunderstorms

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

PUBLISHED: 08:57 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:58 02 May 2019

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Archant

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious road collision.

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash, which happened in Turner Road, Colchester shortly before 3.30pm yesterday, Wednesday, May 1.

Officers were called to reports that a car had been in collision with a pedestrian near to the north entrance of Colchester hospital.

The victim, a teenage boy, was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two teenagers from the town were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday evening.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were both arrested on suspicion of assault. The girl was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both have since been bailed until May 24 as police enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has dash cam or CCTV footage, is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 718 of 01/05. People can also submit footage by emailing collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

